Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] Stock trading around $1.74 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Fury Gold Mines Limited [AMEX: FURY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.40%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Fury to Present at Upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE:FURY) (“Fury” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021. A webcast of the conference presentation will be posted to the Fury website at https:

The event is designed to showcase exciting exploration and development mining companies through fast, high impact presentations delivered to targeted investors, private equity funds and business development professionals around the world.

Over the last 12 months, FURY stock dropped by -10.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.89 million, with 117.75 million shares outstanding and 110.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.94K shares, FURY stock reached a trading volume of 4925691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fury Gold Mines Limited is set at 0.09

FURY Stock Performance Analysis:

Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.40. With this latest performance, FURY shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FURY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4001, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Fury Gold Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FURY is now -36.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, FURY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] managed to generate an average of -$696,650 per employee.

Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 4.78% of FURY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FURY stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 2,195,786, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 14.34% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,146,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in FURY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.43 million in FURY stock with ownership of nearly 195.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fury Gold Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Fury Gold Mines Limited [AMEX:FURY] by around 870,616 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 514,835 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,617,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,002,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FURY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,073 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 500,689 shares during the same period.

