Wednesday, February 3, 2021
type here...
Industry

For Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 15, 2021 that ElectraMeccanica Increases Retail Footprint into Three New Cities and Expands “Drive SOLO” Marketing and Ad Campaign.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Expands Retail Presence for the Single-Occupant SOLO EV by Three New Locations in Q1, Bringing the Total Retail Locations to 13 Across Three Western States (AZ, CA, & OR).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

“SOLO Drive Tour” Invitation-Only Test Drive Events to Hit Five Cities.

A sum of 12757211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.85M shares. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares reached a high of $7.90 and dropped to a low of $7.16 until finishing in the latest session at $7.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1063.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

SOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3602.19 and a Gross Margin at -120.84. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3962.55.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -129.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$367,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

SOLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 3,881,319 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,164,848 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 729,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,316,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,959 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,312 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlePolar Power Inc. [POLA] moved down -7.00: Why It’s Important
Next articleEvofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain 22.82% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Industry

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] Is Currently 19.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MRC Global Inc. gained 19.38% or 1.44 points to close at $8.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3181442 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] Revenue clocked in at $437.10 million, up 13.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. loss -4.24% or -0.17 points to close at $3.84 with a heavy trading volume of 21413071 shares. The company...
Read more
Industry

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain 43.01% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
vTv Therapeutics Inc. gained 30.39% on the last trading session, reaching $2.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.