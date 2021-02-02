For Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] traded at a high on 02/01/21, posting a 7.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.37. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Receives $21 Million from Recent Exercises of Outstanding Warrants.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced that it has received $21 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants. The warrants were issued in financings in December 2020 and January 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“In the past 60 days, we have made great progress in adding substantial cash resources so that we can accelerate development of our COVID-19 and breast cancer therapies,” commented Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel. “We completed financings with gross proceeds of approximately $60 million and in the past week have added an additional $21 million to our balance sheet through the exercise of outstanding warrants. We look forward to the speed at which we can now advance our programs in 2021.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21271632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 30.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.68%.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $169.63 million, with 71.57 million shares outstanding and 71.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.00M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 21271632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has ATOS stock performed recently?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.47. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 169.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.35, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Insider trade positions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 208,896, which is approximately 73.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 131,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in ATOS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 445,313 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,949 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 256,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,389 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.