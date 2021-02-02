Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain 22.82% so far this year. What now?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.02%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Evofem Biosciences Wins Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Innovation Award 2021.

Evofem honored amongst best companies globally for outstanding innovation with first-in-class non-hormonal prescription contraceptive vaginal gel, Phexxi®.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) has been named a winner of Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 BIG Innovation Awards for outstanding innovation with first-in-class non-hormonal prescription contraceptive vaginal gel, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate). This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

Over the last 12 months, EVFM stock dropped by -40.20%. The average equity rating for EVFM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $242.42 million, with 81.21 million shares outstanding and 79.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, EVFM stock reached a trading volume of 8975520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 808.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

EVFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evofem Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EVFM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136 million, or 45.20% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.05 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.66 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 74.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 7,189,197 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 12,486,811 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 26,110,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,786,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,299 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,109,806 shares during the same period.