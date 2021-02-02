Deutsche Bank lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] loss -0.40% or -0.2 points to close at $50.40 with a heavy trading volume of 14571004 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Astrazeneca Plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 29, 2021 – AZN.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Astrazeneca Plc (“Astrazeneca”) (NYSE: AZN) between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

It opened the trading session at $51.255, the shares rose to $51.30 and dropped to $50.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZN points out that the company has recorded -9.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 14571004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.87, while it was recorded at 51.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.66 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.35. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $14,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $20,666 million, or 16.50% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 52,093,683, which is approximately -4.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 51,498,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in AZN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.24 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -7.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 18,620,182 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 37,342,987 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 354,085,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,048,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,983,134 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,049,252 shares during the same period.