Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Daiwa Securities lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.51%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Laurel Street Receives Equity Investment from TruFund’s Impact Developers Fund to Accelerate Growth.

TruFund Financial Services (“TruFund”), a Community Development Financial Institution located in New York City announced that it has made an equity investment in Charlotte, North Carolina-based Laurel Street Residential, LLC, a minority- and women-owned real estate development company. Led by President and CEO Dionne Nelson, the mixed-income housing development firm focuses on providing affordable housing opportunities throughout its footprint, with a significant presence in North Carolina. The investment from TruFund’s Impact Developers Fund will strengthen the firm’s balance sheet, augment market expansion, and enhance organizational capacity building.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to make this investment in Laurel Street. This investment will not only accelerate Laurel Street’s organizational growth trajectory, but will also yield significant community impacts which include the creation and preservation of affordable housing that supports low- and moderate-income families, job creation for MWBE professionals, and contractors, as well as pecuniary benefits to local small businesses and suppliers,” said James H. Bason, President and CEO of TruFund, the fund manager.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 29.49%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.57 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 11924492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.65, while it was recorded at 68.73 for the last single week of trading, and 52.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.47. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 230.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.33%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,688 million, or 58.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.17 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,701,341 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 84,148,672 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,432,522,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,372,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,954,147 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,144,412 shares during the same period.

Industry

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] Is Currently 19.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MRC Global Inc. gained 19.38% or 1.44 points to close at $8.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3181442 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] Revenue clocked in at $437.10 million, up 13.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. loss -4.24% or -0.17 points to close at $3.84 with a heavy trading volume of 21413071 shares. The company...
Read more
Industry

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain 43.01% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
vTv Therapeutics Inc. gained 30.39% on the last trading session, reaching $2.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January...
Read more

