Craig Hallum lifts Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ: TRIB] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 10.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.77. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Trinity Biotech Announces CE Mark of its Covid-19 IgG ELISA Antibody Test.

Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) has achieved CE Mark approval and registration for its Covid-19 IgG ELISA antibody test, the Captia™ SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA.

Trinity Biotech has launched the test in countries throughout the European Union as well as other countries that recognise the CE Mark designation. This is in addition to our launch of the product in the US following submission under the FDAs Emergency Use Authorisation pathway.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9302713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trinity Biotech plc stands at 16.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.12%.

The market cap for TRIB stock reached $103.60 million, with 20.90 million shares outstanding and 14.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 332.26K shares, TRIB reached a trading volume of 9302713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Trinity Biotech plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2015, representing the official price target for Trinity Biotech plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on TRIB stock. On July 22, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for TRIB shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Biotech plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TRIB stock performed recently?

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, TRIB shares gained by 27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +39.53. Trinity Biotech plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.06.

Return on Total Capital for TRIB is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,167.83. Additionally, TRIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,116.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Trinity Biotech plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Biotech plc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Biotech plc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

There are presently around $30 million, or 26.70% of TRIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIB stocks are: HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,681,650, which is approximately -2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,676,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.0 million in TRIB stocks shares; and STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.51 million in TRIB stock with ownership of nearly -43.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Biotech plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ:TRIB] by around 662,870 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,763,550 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,839,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,265,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,377 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 303,802 shares during the same period.