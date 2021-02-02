Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] moved up 11.48: Why It’s Important

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] gained 11.48% or 0.14 points to close at $1.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3315562 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Comstock Mining CEO Corrado DeGasperis to Present at NobleCon17.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) announced that Mr. Corrado DeGasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website: https://www.comstockmining.com/investor-library/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month.

It opened the trading session at $1.24, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LODE points out that the company has recorded 76.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -312.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 546.42K shares, LODE reached to a volume of 3315562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 213.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, LODE shares gained by 32.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0960, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9186 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2975.22 and a Gross Margin at -1134.13. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2118.28.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -22.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.50. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of -$380,510 per employee.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.60% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 816,575, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VAN DEN BERG MANAGEMENT I, INC, holding 329,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in LODE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.17 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly 37.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 1,051,471 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 104,719 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 629,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,785,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,324 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 54,243 shares during the same period.