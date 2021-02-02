Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $15

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] closed the trading session at $13.81 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.50, while the highest price level was $14.40.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.65 percent and weekly performance of -0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 9860885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $705 million, or 36.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,201,939, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,678,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.79 million in CLOV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.49 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 31.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 23,068,185 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 12,032,779 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 15,932,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,033,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,771,755 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,709,431 shares during the same period.