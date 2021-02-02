Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] moved up 5.25: Why It’s Important

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.2781 during the day while it closed the day at $6.22. The company report on January 28, 2021 that 2021 budget to achieve nearly $1 billion of synergies in first year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has delivered a disciplined 2021 capital budget focused on maintaining safe and reliable operations while positioning the company to drive enhanced shareholder value. The budget includes sustaining capital of approximately $2.1 billion to deliver upstream production of approximately 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) and downstream throughput of approximately 525,000 barrels per day (bbls/d).

The budget anticipates Cenovus achieving nearly $1 billion of synergies in 2021 as a result of its recent transaction with Husky Energy, putting the company firmly on track to reach its planned $1.2 billion in annual run-rate synergies by the end of 2021. The budget also includes $520 million to $570 million for the Superior Refinery rebuild, with a substantial portion of the go-forward costs expected to be recovered through insurance proceeds.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has inclined by 87.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.46% and gained 2.98% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $12.54 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 907.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 11674221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.79 and a Gross Margin at +10.53. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.87. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of $929,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to 3.12%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,551 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CONOCOPHILLIPS with ownership of 208,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 112,996,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.84 million in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $573.22 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 38,961,381 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 64,339,834 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 789,122,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,423,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,696,763 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 20,853,893 shares during the same period.