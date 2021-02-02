CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] is -8.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.66 during the day while it closed the day at $10.23.

CarLotz Inc. stock has also loss -12.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOTZ stock has inclined by 1.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost 0.00% and lost -8.66% year-on date.

The market cap for LOTZ stock reached $1.20 billion, with 38.20 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 8254708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LOTZ stock trade performance evaluation

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $280 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,996,532, which is approximately 0.224% of the company’s market cap and around 53.00% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,918,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.62 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.2 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 143.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 6,213,082 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,524,593 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,664,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,402,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,192,001 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,590,187 shares during the same period.