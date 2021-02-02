Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] – find out why.

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] price surged by 12.37 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Children in need around the world to receive 373,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians.

A sum of 9348968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. Energy Fuels Inc. shares reached a high of $4.32 and dropped to a low of $3.73 until finishing in the latest session at $4.27.

The one-year UUUU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.39. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. On September 22, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UUUU shares from 6.30 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 290.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 22.05% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,888,850, which is approximately 4.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,255,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.44 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.1 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 27.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,756,208 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,734,821 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,316,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,807,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,678 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 952,583 shares during the same period.