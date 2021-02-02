Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on XL Fleet Corp. [XL] – find out why.

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] price surged by 6.53 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on January 29, 2021 that XL Fleet Corp. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants.

Redemption Expected to Increase Cash Balance by Up to $88 Million While Streamlining Capital Structure.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”). Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on March 1, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. The Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 7.67 million shares of Common Stock, which reflects the total number of outstanding Public Warrants as of January 27, 2021, at a price of $11.50 per share, representing approximately $88 million in total potential cash proceeds to XL Fleet. Following the redemption, and assuming all outstanding Public Warrants are exercised, XL Fleet expects to have approximately 139 million shares of Common Stock outstanding.

A sum of 16843860 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.65M shares. XL Fleet Corp. shares reached a high of $21.08 and dropped to a low of $18.52 until finishing in the latest session at $20.22.

Guru’s Opinion on XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 272.35.

XL Stock Performance Analysis:

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 19.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XL Fleet Corp. Fundamentals:

XL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $214 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,288,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.05 million in XL stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.21 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 91.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 6,418,679 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 12,174,263 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,007,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,585,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,416,164 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,558 shares during the same period.