Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Is Currently 17.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $14.63 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.485, while the highest price level was $15.16. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) marked the successful closure of the binding Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (MIPA) between Cameco Corporation, Silex Systems Limited (Silex) and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, completing the ownership restructuring of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE).

With the restructuring, Cameco’s interest in GLE increases from 24% to 49%, with Silex acquiring the remaining 51%. Cameco is the commercial lead for the project and has an option to attain a majority interest of up to 75% ownership in GLE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.18 percent and weekly performance of 14.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 23044976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 1654.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.93. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.21. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of $29,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 36.13%.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,480 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. with ownership of 21,512,418, which is approximately -2.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,996,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.55 million in CCJ stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $225.75 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 18,438,573 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 20,122,719 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 199,317,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,878,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000,187 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,753,777 shares during the same period.