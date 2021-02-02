Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain 106.91% so far this year. What now?

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] price surged by 21.67 percent to reach at $1.92. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Boqii Appoints Chief Strategy Officer.

Boqii Holding Limited (“Boqii” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, announced the appointment of Mr. Kai Fang as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Fang has over 15 years of capital market experience in top financial institutions. Prior to joining Boqii, he served as a Managing Director and the Head of Financial Sponsors Group in CITIC CLSA. Before that, Mr. Fang also held senior roles in equity capital markets division at BofA Merrill Lynch and China Renaissance. Mr. Fang received his bachelor’s degree from Peking University and an MBA degree from the University of Chicago.

A sum of 1319117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 758.29K shares. Boqii Holding Limited shares reached a high of $11.35 and dropped to a low of $8.61 until finishing in the latest session at $10.78.

The one-year BQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.8. The average equity rating for BQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BQ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boqii Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 1.33

BQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Boqii Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -65.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -312.39. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$79,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] Insider Position Details

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 531,921 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 179,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,571 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.