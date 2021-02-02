Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Revenue clocked in at $17.10 million, up 28.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] gained 19.58% or 0.28 points to close at $1.71 with a heavy trading volume of 8537877 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Blonder Tongue Announces Signing of Securities Purchase Agreement for Private Placement.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors for the sale of shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), and warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock to the investors in a private placement. The Securities Purchase Agreement, which was signed on December 14, 2020, provides for the sale and issuance by the Company of 1,428,571 shares of Common Stock and warrants to purchase up to 714,286 shares of Common Stock to the investors. The warrants to be issued to the investors have a three-year term and an exercise price of $1.25 per share.

Upon the closing of the private placement, the Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $2.33 and dropped to $1.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BDR points out that the company has recorded 132.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -350.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 772.31K shares, BDR reached to a volume of 8537877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.12. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3161, while it was recorded at 1.5360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9416 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.70% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 41.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 108,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BDR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $96000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 166,790 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 644 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 401,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,131 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 644 shares during the same period.