BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $7

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] gained 39.08% on the last trading session, reaching $11.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has granted marketing and manufacturing approval for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) 150 mg for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

ORLADEYO is the first and only prophylactic HAE medication approved in Japan. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 176.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.14 billion with the latest information. BCRX stock price has been found in the range of $10.21 to $12.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 36828873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.37. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 58.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 315.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.62 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.66 and a Gross Margin at +91.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.99.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -85.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.30. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$777,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,496 million, or 74.00% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,183,973, which is approximately 3.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,943,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.94 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $150.44 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 13,081,973 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 20,460,847 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 92,724,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,267,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,193 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,728,338 shares during the same period.