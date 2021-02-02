Aphria Inc. [APHA] is 76.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.73%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Aphria Inc. Adult-Use Brand Solei® Introduces Highest Potency Topical Available in Canadian Market.

Product Lineup will Include Unplug, Balance and Free Moments.

Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”, “we”, or the “Company”) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their best life, announced the addition of topicals to its award winning adult-use brand Solei®. Known for its occasion-based offerings, our Solei® Topicals will join a range of other formats currently available, including whole dried flower and pre-rolls, smoke-free oils, oral sprays, soft gels, and vapes.

Over the last 12 months, APHA stock rose by 153.22%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.86 billion, with 316.75 million shares outstanding and 312.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.77M shares, APHA stock reached a trading volume of 18978942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, APHA shares gained by 78.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

There are presently around $375 million, or 13.82% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,499,273, which is approximately 7.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,947,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.26 million in APHA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $27.96 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly 12.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aphria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 3,185,673 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,483,422 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 22,081,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,750,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,853 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,459 shares during the same period.