Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $40.77 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $40.77 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.46, while the highest price level was $41.36. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Altria Group Recognized for Its Commitment to LGBTQ Equality.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) announces that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Altria joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the fourth year in a row Altria has received a score of 100.

“We know that to be successful in our 10-year Vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future we need to be a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place to work,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is a testament to our employees and Mosaic, our LGBTQ employee resource group, who continuously work to ensure that our LGBTQ colleagues are included and have equal opportunity to grow and thrive.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.56 percent and weekly performance of -2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, MO reached to a volume of 9525844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.52, while it was recorded at 41.71 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.47 and a Gross Margin at +83.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.31.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 45.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,007.56. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 956.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.34.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.13%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,106 million, or 63.00% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,065,073, which is approximately 0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,428,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.3 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 9.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 715 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 51,004,897 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 67,283,890 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,037,130,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,155,418,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,821,734 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,242,188 shares during the same period.