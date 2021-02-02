Alcoa Corporation [AA] is -18.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] jumped around 0.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.82 at the close of the session, up 4.56%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results.

Alcoa exceeds full-year targets on cash actions, demonstrates strong operational performance and focused execution on strategic priorities.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results that reflect strong operational performance, the successful execution of multiple cash actions throughout the year, and significant progress on the Company’s strategy to strengthen Alcoa for the long term.

Alcoa Corporation stock is now -18.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.89 and lowest of $17.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.20, which means current price is +8.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 9095682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $22.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $7, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AA stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AA shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.87, while it was recorded at 18.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.83.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 5.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.99. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $2,634 million, or 77.30% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,779,464, which is approximately -5.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,895,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.69 million in AA stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $206.28 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 20,365,743 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 19,625,975 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 99,966,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,958,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,920,642 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,679,318 shares during the same period.