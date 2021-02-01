Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is 298.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] price plunged by -3.43 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Zomedica Signs TRUFORMA™ Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that it has signed an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply (“Miller”) for the distribution of TRUFORMA™, Zomedica’s first product, planned to begin sales on March 30, 2021.

Miller, one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses, was established in 1920 and now is the oldest wholesale veterinary distributor in the United States. The Company currently is managed by a group of veterinary industry veterans. Remaining small and independent allows Miller to provide exceptional customer service by employing knowledgeable people who know how a practice functions and by being very flexible. Not content to rest on their 100-year history, the Company is growing rapidly and expanding aggressively.

A sum of 69048643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 144.30M shares. Zomedica Corp. shares reached a high of $0.98 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 278.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 473.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4317, while it was recorded at 0.9554 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2179 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -687.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -687.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -687.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -387.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$706,573 per employee.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 25.60.

ZOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 5.80% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 12,254,080, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,776,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.91 million in ZOM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.64 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 192.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 9,884,509 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,166,719 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 20,606,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,657,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,436,396 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,816 shares during the same period.