why Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.50

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] price surged by 19.46 percent to reach at $18.0. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis are scheduled to virtually participate in a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference taking place January 11 to 14, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on January 11, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

A sum of 2573169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares reached a high of $110.75 and dropped to a low of $95.00 until finishing in the latest session at $110.49.

The one-year FLGT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -76.78. The average equity rating for FLGT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 8.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

FLGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.58. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 117.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 323.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 717.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.67 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.86, while it was recorded at 86.89 for the last single week of trading, and 34.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fulgent Genetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

FLGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 72.66%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $832 million, or 32.50% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,586,818, which is approximately 123.917% of the company’s market cap and around 38.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 842,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.1 million in FLGT stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $60.35 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly -4.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,805,154 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,698 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,361,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,529,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 794,959 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 457,876 shares during the same period.