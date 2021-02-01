why Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.86

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] loss -3.17% or -0.88 points to close at $26.91 with a heavy trading volume of 20035505 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced that it has posted its fourth-quarter and year ended 2020 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005624/en/.

It opened the trading session at $27.987, the shares rose to $28.17 and dropped to $26.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded 107.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -458.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.45M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 20035505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $30.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 66.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.08, while it was recorded at 27.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.45. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 38.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $28,274 million, or 73.90% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,746,495, which is approximately -3.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,978,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -3.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 129,827,092 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 89,439,515 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 831,405,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,050,671,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,383,094 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,369,716 shares during the same period.