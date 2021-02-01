why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.72

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.53 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Misty Copeland Launches Mustang Mach-E Social Challenge to Honor Unique Strength of Women – #ShowSomeMuscle.

– With the Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle social media challenge, Ford is providing a platform to celebrate all of the women who are redefining the concept of strength by flexing their resilience, power, empathy, innovation, creativity and compassion.

– American ballet dancer Misty Copeland and professional basketball player Gabby Williams share their personal stories of strength and resilience.

Ford Motor Company stock is now 19.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $10.835 and lowest of $10.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.15, which means current price is +24.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 76.15M shares, F reached a trading volume of 73636244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.26. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of $247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.69%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $20,546 million, or 52.30% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 290,874,616, which is approximately -1.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,086,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $1.97 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 133,918,704 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 76,230,543 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 1,741,059,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,951,208,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,527,357 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,375,410 shares during the same period.