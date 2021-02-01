why Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.50

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] closed the trading session at $11.14 on 01/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.80, while the highest price level was $11.50. The company report on January 26, 2021 that TruTrace Technologies™ and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and Authentication Solution.

– Companies Enter into Strategic Alliance, Referral and Technology Integration Agreement -.

TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT) (“TruTrace” or the “Company”), developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries, announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, to approach the cannabis industry with an integrated solution comprised of Applied DNA’s CertainT® platform and TruTrace’s StrainSecure™ platform to deliver a complete cannabis product validation and authentication platform differentiated in the marketplace by linking together the power of proprietary SaaS platforms, blockchain and molecular tagging technology to create a secure ecosystem which provides end-to-end traceability and full transparency.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 118.43 percent and weekly performance of 6.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, APDN reached to a volume of 1240403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $20 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $22, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

APDN stock trade performance evaluation

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 111.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.30% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 139,096, which is approximately 3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 13.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.9 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 39.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 101,426 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 72,705 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 261,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,689 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,963 shares during the same period.