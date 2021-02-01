Wedbush lifts Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.97 during the day while it closed the day at $4.15. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.

Acquisition Includes QLS-215, a Potential Best-in-Class Monoclonal Antibody Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein in Preclinical Development for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Company Plans to Use Private Placement Financing Proceeds of $110 Million to Complete IND-Enabling Studies, Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trials of QLS-215.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 52.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CATB stock has inclined by 190.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.66% and gained 93.93% year-on date.

The market cap for CATB stock reached $48.80 million, with 20.08 million shares outstanding and 20.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CATB reached a trading volume of 286180785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63.

CATB stock trade performance evaluation

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.01. With this latest performance, CATB shares gained by 93.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 40.80% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,047,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,115,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 million in CATB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.37 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly 9.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 896,585 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 690,595 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,656,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,243,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,393 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 524,199 shares during the same period.