Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] loss -2.87% or -0.07 points to close at $2.37 with a heavy trading volume of 37252760 shares. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings Announces Closing of $115.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) (“Senseonics” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced the closing on January 26, 2021, of its previously announced public underwritten offering of 59,740,259 shares of common stock of the Company, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 7,792,207 shares of common stock which closed yesterday, at a public offering price of $1.925 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $115.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including product development, focused on working to complete clinical development, secure regulatory approval and support anticipated commercial launch of the 365-day product, supporting the collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care, and funding working capital and capital expenditures. With this round of fundraising completed, based on the Company’s current projections, expectations and business plan, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its business through cash flow breakeven from operations.

It opened the trading session at $2.44, the shares rose to $2.65 and dropped to $2.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SENS points out that the company has recorded 364.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -577.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.71M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 37252760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.03.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 173.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 364.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.97, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 0.58 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $121 million, or 17.90% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.54 million in SENS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.46 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 1,805,918 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,130,093 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 42,236,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,172,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,785 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,330 shares during the same period.