Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell -6.81% so far this year. What now?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] loss -1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $54.75 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Verizon becomes a leading corporate buyer of U.S. renewable energy.

Six new Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements (REPAs) bring total to 13, totaling nearly 1.7 gigawatts of projected renewable energy capacity.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

In a little over a year, Verizon has become one of the largest corporate buyers of U.S. renewable energy, entering into thirteen long-term renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) totaling nearly 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity since December 2019, including six REPAs relating to 845 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity since September 2020. These six new agreements, like the earlier REPAs, are virtual power purchase agreements and are expected to help finance the powering of six new solar facilities that are under development. The agreements are part of Verizon’s ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations (scope 1 and 2) by 2035, a key commitment of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement.

Verizon Communications Inc. represents 4.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $229.13 billion with the latest information. VZ stock price has been found in the range of $54.475 to $55.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.83M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 26196665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $65, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VZ stock

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.18 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.09, while it was recorded at 56.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.94 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.45 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 13.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $144,797 million, or 66.30% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,950,016, which is approximately -1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 300,991,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.48 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.05 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,382 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 65,435,287 shares. Additionally, 1,135 investors decreased positions by around 123,488,786 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 2,455,776,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,644,700,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,632,864 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,068 shares during the same period.