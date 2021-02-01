Usio Inc. [USIO] is 43.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Usio Inc. [NASDAQ: USIO] gained 15.41% or 0.51 points to close at $3.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1222662 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Usio Selected by Emphasys Software to Offer Best-in-Class Public Housing Authority Tenant Payment Solution.

Emphasys Leveraging Usio’s Proprietary Payfac Technology to Offer Tenants Opportunity to More Safely Process $800 Million in Annual Tenant Payments.

Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, announced that Emphasys Software, a leading provider of software solutions to public housing authorities (PHAs), housing finance agencies, local governments and financial lenders, has partnered with Usio to create MyTenantPayments, a new portal that will service Emphasys’ over 200 PHAs.

It opened the trading session at $3.25, the shares rose to $4.08 and dropped to $3.187, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USIO points out that the company has recorded 66.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -409.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 349.93K shares, USIO reached to a volume of 1222662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Usio Inc. [USIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USIO shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Usio Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for USIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for USIO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for USIO stock

Usio Inc. [USIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.49. With this latest performance, USIO shares gained by 36.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Usio Inc. [USIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Usio Inc. [USIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Usio Inc. [USIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.95 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Usio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.14.

Return on Total Capital for USIO is now -51.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Usio Inc. [USIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.83. Additionally, USIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Usio Inc. [USIO] managed to generate an average of -$100,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Usio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Usio Inc. [USIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Usio Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Usio Inc. [USIO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.40% of USIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USIO stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 450,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 229,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in USIO stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.84 million in USIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Usio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Usio Inc. [NASDAQ:USIO] by around 809,209 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 16,802 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 392,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,218,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USIO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,900 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,423 shares during the same period.