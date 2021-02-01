TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Revenue clocked in at $827.40 million, up 65.99% YTD: What’s Next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained 19.17% on the last trading session, reaching $1.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Divestment Of Interests In CSI Compressco LP And Related Assets For $30.7 Million And Announces Preliminary TETRA Only Fourth Quarter Results.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced a series of transactions related to CSI Compressco including (i) the sale to Spartan Energy Partners (“Spartan”) of its General Partner (“GP”) interests, incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) and 10.95 million of the 16.19 million common units TETRA owned in CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco” or “CCLP”) for $13.95 million, plus a contingent payment that could increase the proceeds to $17.1 million if certain financial targets are met; (ii) the sale of 15 large compressor units for $14.2 million that are subject to a lease arrangement with CSI Compressco and (iii) the settlement of outstanding intercompany balances for which CCLP paid TETRA $2.5 million, resulting in combined proceeds of approximately $30.7 million, or $33.8 million if the contingent payment is earned. As a result of these transactions, TETRA will reflect CSI Compressco as an asset held for sale and a discontinued operation in its financial statements to be included in its 2020 Form 10K, and will not consolidate CSI Compressco in TETRA’s financial statements beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

TETRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Brady Murphy, commented, “The TETRA Board and management team continue to focus on taking the necessary actions to unlock shareholder value. TETRA continues to perform well in difficult market conditions, but the consolidated debt of CSI Compressco has represented an overhang and limited the transparency of TETRA’s financial position. Following our divestment of CSI Compressco’s general partner, the Company will focus on our capital efficient business model that has continued to generate positive free cash flow throughout the cycles, including one of the worst our industry has ever experienced in 2020 due to COVID-19. Our vertically integrated completion fluids business continues to generate adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) in the high 20% to low 30% range and as mentioned in our press release earlier this month, we are leveraging the business segment’s calcium chloride market position and key mineral resources to grow into the carbon capture and energy storage markets. Additionally, recent advancements in automation and the introduction of new technologies in Water Management and Flowback Services present an opportunity for this segment to generate strong returns from an ongoing rebound in the US onshore market.”.

TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 125.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.19 million with the latest information. TTI stock price has been found in the range of $1.21 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 6064295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TTI stock

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 68.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9796, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6440 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $80 million, or 44.80% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,476,817, which is approximately 48.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,128,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.03 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -22.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 10,652,106 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,892,253 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,393,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,937,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,740,803 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,565,196 shares during the same period.