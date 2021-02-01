Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] moved down -1.21: Why It’s Important

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, down -1.21%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Sundial Growers Announces US$100 Million Registered Offering.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announced that it has priced a best efforts underwritten registered offering of 100,000,000 Series A Units, each consisting of one common share and one-half Series A Warrant to purchase one common share and 33,333,334 Series B Units (and together with the Series B Units, the “Units”), each consisting of one pre-funded Series B Warrant (together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”) to purchase one common share and one-half Series A Warrant to purchase one common share. Each Series A Unit will be sold at a price of US$0.75 per Series A Unit and each Series B Unit will be sold at a price of US$0.75 per Series B Unit, minus US$0.0001, and the remaining exercise price of each Series B Warrant will equal US$0.0001 per common share. Sundial’s gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately US$100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Sundial. The Warrants will be exercisable immediately after issuance and have a term of five years commencing on the date of issuance. The exercise price of the Series A Warrants will be US$0.80 per common share. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the financing of possible acquisitions of, or investments in, equipment, facilities, assets, equity or debt of other businesses, products or technologies and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now 72.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.90 and lowest of $0.7206 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.63, which means current price is +73.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 380.18M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 1003865489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SNDL shares from 10 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.36. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 76.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5431, while it was recorded at 0.6801 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5227 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.06 and a Gross Margin at +6.53. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -35.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.01. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$192,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -628.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $20 million, or 2.50% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 13,023,460, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,947,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 million in SNDL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.37 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 16,262,082 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,642,820 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,105,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,010,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,953,855 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 150,804 shares during the same period.