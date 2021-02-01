SOS Limited [SOS] Is Currently 26.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] gained 26.67% or 0.64 points to close at $3.04 with a heavy trading volume of 75988666 shares. The company report on January 29, 2021 that SOS Announces Development of Cutting-edge Series of Security Systems Based on Blockchain and AI Technology Competing the Initial Phase of its Blockchain Strategy.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced that it has completed the initial steps of the execution of its blockchain strategy, and successfully developed cutting-edge firewall system, personal biological information storage system, and antivirus system all of which are based on blockchain and AI. Copyright of these software systems have been registered with the PRC Copyright Protection Center.

In addition, SOS also owns close to 100 software copyrights and 4 certification, all of which are related to cloud computing for rescue and insurance marketing, and blockchain-based Infrastructure. These intellectual property assets demonstrate a solid and complete ecosystem for marketing solution for the rescue service and insurance industry based on blockchain, big data, AI, 5G and satellite network in compliance with the industry, national and international standards, such as ISO, etc.

It opened the trading session at $2.82, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $2.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOS points out that the company has recorded 10.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -496.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, SOS reached to a volume of 75988666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.08. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 115.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 37,215, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 32,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $53000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly -54.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 53,390 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 142,449 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 84,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,390 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 119,490 shares during the same period.