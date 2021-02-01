Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] Stock trading around $8.22 per share: What’s Next?

Siebert Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: SIEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 121.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 122.16%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Siebert Financial Corp. Hires Anthony Palmeri and Jerry Losurdo to Lead Securities Finance Group.

Siebert hires Anthony Palmeri from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jerry Losurdo from TD Prime Services, LLC to lead Siebert’s Securities Finance Group.

Mr. Palmeri and Mr. Losurdo bring a skilled team and over 75 years of combined industry experience to the division.

Over the last 12 months, SIEB stock rose by 13.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.83 million, with 30.65 million shares outstanding and 7.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.65K shares, SIEB stock reached a trading volume of 33794537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siebert Financial Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SIEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.16. With this latest performance, SIEB shares gained by 88.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.58 for Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siebert Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.76 and a Gross Margin at +86.49. Siebert Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.61.

Return on Total Capital for SIEB is now 21.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.84. Additionally, SIEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] managed to generate an average of $27,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.

Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 6.10% of SIEB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 768,001, which is approximately -9.5% of the company’s market cap and around 75.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 436,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 million in SIEB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.19 million in SIEB stock with ownership of nearly 16.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siebert Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Siebert Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:SIEB] by around 53,948 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 210,191 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,589,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,853,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,530 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 103,273 shares during the same period.