SCWorx Corp. [WORX] is 50.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.17 during the day while it closed the day at $2.03. The company report on January 25, 2021 that MARC SCHESSEL TRANSITIONING TO SCWORX CONSULTANT ROLE.

Mr. Schessel Stepping Back From Role As CEO To Support Company In New Capacity.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SCWorx, Corp. announced that Marc Schessel is stepping back from his role as Chief Executive Officer to focus his efforts on supporting the company’s data strategies in a new capacity as a consultant. As founder and CEO of SCWorx, Mr. Schessel has worked tirelessly for the advancement and growth of the company, customer base, and product offering, including during the unprecedented circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Schessel is an industry expert on healthcare supply chain and he will continue to assist SCWorx on a daily basis in his new role as consultant, using his unique expertise to further grow the company’s business.

SCWorx Corp. stock has also gained 7.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WORX stock has inclined by 70.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.11% and gained 50.36% year-on date.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $16.71 million, with 9.62 million shares outstanding and 8.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 6473073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WORX stock trade performance evaluation

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 56.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.44 and a Gross Margin at +20.39. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.90.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -436.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -563.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -563.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$2,828,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.08% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in WORX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $58000.0 in WORX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 28,612 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 44,813 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 103,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,610 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,158 shares during the same period.