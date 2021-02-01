Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Stock trading around $20.52 per share: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $20.52 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion.

Riot Receives and is Deploying 2,500 Previously Ordered S19 Pro Antminers, Growing In-place Operational Hash Rate Capacity by Nearly 50% to 842 PH/s. Delivery of Approximately 1,400 S19 Pro Antminers from Outstanding Orders, is in Transit for Delivery This Week.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the few NASDAQ-listed bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces receipt and deployment of 2,500 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers as part of the purchase agreement disclosed in October 2020. The newly received miners are currently being deployed and installation is expected to be completed over the next week. Once the S19 Pro Antminers are fully deployed, Riot will have a total of 9,540 Antminers in operation with a hash rate capacity reaching an estimated 842 petahash (“PH/s”), representing a nearly 50% increase in operational hash rate capacity.

Riot Blockchain Inc. represents 67.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $19.66 to $24.7351.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.72M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 26194753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 704.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1334.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 19.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $131 million, or 13.80% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,674, which is approximately 118.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 774,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.89 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15.4 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 69.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 4,149,289 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 785,744 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,466,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,401,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,520 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 566,296 shares during the same period.