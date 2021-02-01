Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 49.38% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.01 during the day while it closed the day at $35.18. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $62.12 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.59M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 41644610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $17.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.47, while it was recorded at 36.29 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,278 million, or 12.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 29,904,230, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,299,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $849.83 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 178,248,317 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 113,090 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 92,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,453,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,886,945 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,500 shares during the same period.