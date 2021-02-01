Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Resumed by Raymond James analyst, price target now $235

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -2.92% or -6.97 points to close at $231.96 with a heavy trading volume of 42408953 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Microsoft Introduces Inuktitut to Microsoft Translator.

Government of Nunavut provided critical data to create new translation system; government also adopting Teams to provide better access to services, healthcare and learning for remote communities.

, Microsoft announced the addition of Inuktitut text translation to Microsoft Translator. This addition will allow users to translate any of the more 70 languages to or from Inuktitut, the primary dialect of the Inuktut language, which also includes Inuinnaqtun. Inuktitut is spoken by approximately 40,000 Inuit across Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada and seventy per cent of the residents of Nunavut use Inuktitut.

It opened the trading session at $235.99, the shares rose to $238.02 and dropped to $231.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSFT points out that the company has recorded 13.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 29.71M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 42408953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $270.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $272, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.56, while it was recorded at 233.13 for the last single week of trading, and 206.13 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,215,307 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 622,689,597, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 516,065,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.71 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.68 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,591 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 99,298,592 shares. Additionally, 1,886 investors decreased positions by around 165,091,186 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 4,974,904,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,239,294,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,260,098 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,536,868 shares during the same period.