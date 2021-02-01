Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 325.30M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 18.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.65. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) who were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving NAKD shares.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD)and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 469765013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Naked Brand Group Limited stands at 129.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 46.45%.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $325.30 million, with 234.00 million shares outstanding and 41.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.83M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 469765013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 273.30. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 736.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.42 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3340, while it was recorded at 1.0433 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4007 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.90% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 532,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.11 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,478,324 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 202,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 103,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,784,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,556 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 202,579 shares during the same period.