Market cap of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] reaches 27.11M – now what?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.50 during the day while it closed the day at $3.89. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on February 5, 2021.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MFH) announced that it will hold its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at Room 536, 5th Floor, Building No.1, No. 35 Shangdi East Road, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China on February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on January 12, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date will be entitled to attend, and to vote at, the extraordinary general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the extraordinary general meeting in person but must act through Citibank, N.A., the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares. In order to assist us in our preparation for the extraordinary general meeting, please RSVP by email to ir@mercurity.com.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock has also gained 8.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFH stock has inclined by 53.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.08% and gained 27.54% year-on date.

The market cap for MFH stock reached $27.11 million, with 6.64 million shares outstanding and 3.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 585.02K shares, MFH reached a trading volume of 2891662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.36. With this latest performance, MFH shares gained by 35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.21. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of $25,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: Insider Ownership positions

3 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 42,861 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 27,023 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,853 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,580 shares during the same period.