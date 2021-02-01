Market cap of Koss Corporation [KOSS] reaches 310.40M – now what?

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] gained 52.53% on the last trading session, reaching $64.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Koss Corp. Releases Second Quarter Results.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its second quarter results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sales for the second quarter were $4,929,789, which is an 18.4% increase from sales of $4,162,659 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net income was $508,890, compared to a net loss of $215,713 for the second quarter last year. Diluted and basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.07 compared to a loss per common share of $0.03 for the same three month period one year ago.

Koss Corporation represents 7.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $310.40 million with the latest information. KOSS stock price has been found in the range of $53.00 to $105.4018.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, KOSS reached a trading volume of 11441922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Koss Corporation [KOSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 15.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOSS in the course of the last twelve months was 194.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for KOSS stock

Koss Corporation [KOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1816.17. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 1760.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3052.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4138.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.65 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 35.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koss Corporation [KOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Koss Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.54.

Return on Total Capital for KOSS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, KOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] managed to generate an average of -$12,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Koss Corporation [KOSS]

There are presently around $39 million, or 9.30% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: MINERVA ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 210,553, which is approximately -2.638% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 152,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 million in KOSS stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $5.1 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Koss Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 96,847 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,587 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 499,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,661 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 134 shares during the same period.