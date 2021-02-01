Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 33.28M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.67%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Announces Changes to The Board of Directors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the Company), announced on January 19, 2021 changes to its Board with the appointment of Mr. Luis Puyat to its Board of Directors and the change of status of Mr. Uwe Parpart from Independent non-Executive Director to Executive Director.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

With effect from January 15, 2021, Mr. Puyat will serve as an Independent non-Executive Director and a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The size of IMTE’s Board was increased from five to six members with Mr. Puyat’s appointment.

Over the last 12 months, IMTE stock dropped by -38.56%.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.28 million, with 6.51 million shares outstanding and 1.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 291.75K shares, IMTE stock reached a trading volume of 1046506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

IMTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.67. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integrated Media Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -924.24 and a Gross Margin at -488.25. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1226.74.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -73.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -194.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.23. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$205,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.99% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 41,054, which is approximately -34.298% of the company’s market cap and around 55.43% of the total institutional ownership; EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, holding 13,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $28000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 18,400 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 22,267 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 20,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,400 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.