Market cap of Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] reaches 315.23M – now what?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] gained 1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces $15.3 Million Debt Financing.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces the closing, through two of its ship-owning subsidiaries, of a $15.3 million senior term loan facility with a reputable European financial institution (“the $15.3 Million Financing”), secured by two of its vessels. The loan is expected to be drawn down before the end of this month. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the $15.3 Million Financing to support the Company’s growth plans.

The $15.3 Million Financing will have a tenor of four years from the drawdown date and will bear interest at 3.30% plus LIBOR per annum.

Castor Maritime Inc. represents 508.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $315.23 million with the latest information. CTRM stock price has been found in the range of $0.591 to $0.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.74M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 291131724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.06. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 264.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.15 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2392, while it was recorded at 0.5066 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3221 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,670,756, which is approximately 83.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 265,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in CTRM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53000.0 in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly 414.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,145,197 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 911,478 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 62,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,118,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,694 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 911,478 shares during the same period.