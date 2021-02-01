Market Analysts see OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: ONCS] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 12.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.71. The company report on January 27, 2021 that OncoSec Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of CORVax12, OncoSec’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Combining Interleukin-12 (IL-12) with an Enhanced SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein.

First-in-Class Combination Vaccine Using OncoSec’s IL-12 DNA Plasmid-Based Cancer Immunotherapy with the National Institutes of Health’s DNA Plasmid-Based Spike Protein.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) announced that it has dosed several subjects in its Phase 1 clinical trial of CORVax12, the only vaccine candidate to include an immunostimulatory cytokine to address COVID-19. This trial, entitled, CORVax12: SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) Protein Plasmid DNA Vaccine Trial for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)(NCT04627675), will address safety and anti-viral immunological responses with the combination of a DNA-encodable stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein and OnocSec’s cancer immunotherapy candidate, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a potent and well-characterized plasmid-based IL-12 cytokine.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1208493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OncoSec Medical Incorporated stands at 10.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.65%.

The market cap for ONCS stock reached $242.17 million, with 26.77 million shares outstanding and 19.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.26K shares, ONCS reached a trading volume of 1208493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCS shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONCS stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, ONCS shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ONCS is now -188.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.41. Additionally, ONCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] managed to generate an average of -$918,553 per employee.OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OncoSec Medical Incorporated posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCS.

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.00% of ONCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 402,722, which is approximately 13.426% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 192,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in ONCS stocks shares; and D.A. DAVIDSON & CO., currently with $0.92 million in ONCS stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS] by around 300,419 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 65,185 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 794,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,619 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,767 shares during the same period.