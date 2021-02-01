Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] gain 24.21% so far this year. What now?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] traded at a high on 01/29/21, posting a 15.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.84. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 pm. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 693-0536 or (661) 407-1576 and enter the conference ID number 4090862. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the conference number above. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investors” section of the Maravai web site at investors.maravai.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2802937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at 10.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.14%.

The market cap for MRVI stock reached $7.97 billion, with 228.83 million shares outstanding and 95.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 2802937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.96.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI], while it was recorded at 31.56 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.96. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 274.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $5 million, or 52.50% of MRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: STRS OHIO with ownership of 106,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC, holding 25,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in MRVI stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.0 in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 132,161 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,161 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.