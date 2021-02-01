Jefferies slashes price target on Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] – find out why.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.17 during the day while it closed the day at $10.49. The company report on January 21, 2021 that CytoSorbents Appoints David D. Cox, PhD, MBA as Vice President – Global Regulatory Affairs.

David D. Cox, PhD, MBA, seasoned regulatory professional, tapped to lead CytoSorbents global regulatory initiatives and U.S. FDA approval of CytoSorb.

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, announces the immediate appointment of David D. Cox, Ph.D., M.B.A., as Vice President – Global Regulatory Affairs.

Cytosorbents Corporation stock has also gained 9.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSO stock has inclined by 29.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.92% and gained 31.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSO stock reached $394.63 million, with 41.59 million shares outstanding and 39.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.32K shares, CTSO reached a trading volume of 2313537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSO shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cytosorbents Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cytosorbents Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CTSO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytosorbents Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

CTSO stock trade performance evaluation

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, CTSO shares gained by 31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.48. Cytosorbents Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.22.

Return on Total Capital for CTSO is now -81.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 471.70. Additionally, CTSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] managed to generate an average of -$125,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Cytosorbents Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cytosorbents Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSO.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $181 million, or 40.70% of CTSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,693,532, which is approximately 17.838% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,101,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 million in CTSO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.89 million in CTSO stock with ownership of nearly 19.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytosorbents Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO] by around 6,581,271 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 664,847 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,963,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,209,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,836,405 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 542,499 shares during the same period.