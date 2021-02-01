Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] moved down -3.42: Why It’s Important

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a low on 01/29/21, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The company report on January 26, 2021 that REMINDER: Jaguar Health and Sponsor of Proposed Post Pandemic Recovery Equity SPAC to Host Webcast Wednesday, January 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to Provide Updates Regarding the Potential Merger of Napo EU, the Company’s Anticipated Subsidiary in Italy.

Webcast registration link appears below.

Andreea Porcelli, CEO of Swiss Growth Forum, will be a co-presenter on the webcast in her separate capacity as a sponsor of the proposed SPAC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44777983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc. stands at 23.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.15%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $357.01 million, with 117.82 million shares outstanding and 63.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.35M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 44777983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 291.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 320.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 0.69 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.80% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 393,390, which is approximately 560.838% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 382,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in JAGX stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.32 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 956,806 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 259,062 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 95,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,120,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,766 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 259,062 shares during the same period.