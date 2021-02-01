Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Is Currently -8.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.9275 during the day while it closed the day at $0.81. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Malaysia’s Ho Wah Genting Berhad Advises Guardion Health Sciences That It Has received Regulatory Product Registration Approval for Second Immune Support Dietary Supplement Designed and Produced by Guardion Health Sciences.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, nutraceuticals and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced that its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB), has advised Guardion that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”).

The product registration, which is valid for five years and is renewable, is an important step toward commercialization by HWGB. Astramern Astra H comes in capsule form and contains specifically formulated herbs that are believed to help boost the body’s immune system.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHSI stock has inclined by 349.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 92.59% and gained 95.98% year-on date.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $81.13 million, with 88.32 million shares outstanding and 86.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.19M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 23270390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

GHSI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 113.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4420, while it was recorded at 0.7982 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3775 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.90% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,843,523, which is approximately 312.958% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 342,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in GHSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 10.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 3,046,624 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 314,705 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,346,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,707,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,600 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 307,744 shares during the same period.