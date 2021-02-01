Goldman lifts Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss -3.51% on the last trading session, reaching $5.22 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Material Fact – Corporate restructuring related to Itaú’s equity interest in XP Inc.’s capital stock.

In accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358,02, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 3 and 26 and December 31, 2020, as of, January 31, 2021, the Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting (“ESM”) was held and approved the proposal for the corporate restructuring aimed at segregating the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate’s business line in connection with the equity interest in XP Inc. (“XP”), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq, represented by two hundred twenty-six million, five hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and four (226,523,304) shares issued by XP, equivalent, as of September 30, 2020, to 41.05% of the capital of the latter, to be transferred to a new company to be named XPart S.A.(“XPart”).

Itaú Unibanco informs that, other than initially expected, XPart was not created as of, January 31, 2021, considering that the Company’s parent companies, that is, Itaúsa S.A. and IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., informed at the ESM that the incorporation of XPart is dependent on the favorable approval of the Federal Reserve Board (“FED”), as a result of some commitments previously assumed before such body, and that it is still in progress.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. represents 9.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.39 billion with the latest information. ITUB stock price has been found in the range of $5.16 to $5.335.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.29M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 48443111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 396.60. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $285,400 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

There are presently around $5,344 million, or 23.20% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 201,441,692, which is approximately -0.265% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 119,108,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.74 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $592.09 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 157,920,985 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 168,276,209 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 697,544,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,023,741,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,369,823 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 18,244,255 shares during the same period.