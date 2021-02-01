GameStop Corp. [GME] Stock trading around $325.00 per share: What’s Next?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] jumped around 131.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $325.00 at the close of the session, up 67.87%. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 29, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) who were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving GME shares.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. stock is now 1625.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GME Stock saw the intraday high of $413.98 and lowest of $250.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 483.00, which means current price is +1,802.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.46M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 49868223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $22 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GME shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 68.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 90.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 399.92. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 1576.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7826.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8169.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.42 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.02, while it was recorded at 218.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for GameStop Corp. [GME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $25,064 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,534,090, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,600,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.72 billion in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 21,979,938 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 17,050,239 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 38,090,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,120,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,934,680 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,472,230 shares during the same period.