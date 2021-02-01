Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] is 49.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Blue Hat Announces Preliminary 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by More Than 70% Increase in Revenue to Approximately US$20 Million.

Company to Announce Full 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results in March 2021.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock has also loss -0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHAT stock has inclined by 58.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.56% and gained 49.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BHAT stock reached $45.61 million, with 35.14 million shares outstanding and 12.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 26519151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

BHAT stock trade performance evaluation

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 51.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9791, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0671 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.07.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.60% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 489,800, which is approximately 123.042% of the company’s market cap and around 64.75% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 153,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.16 million in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 563,445 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,630 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 277,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 863,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,595 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,040 shares during the same period.